Home >News >World >Covid control will make or break Biden
Joe Biden or his team should communicate specific information to the country on a regular basis

Covid control will make or break Biden

4 min read . 04:31 PM IST William A. Galston , The Wall Street Journal

To succeed, he’ll have to establish a chain of command and level with the public

Describing his plan to get the Covid-19 pandemic under control, Joe Biden was blunt. “You have my word," the president-elect declared last week. “We will manage the hell out of this operation." He had better. Anything less would be a body blow to his administration and the country.

When there is widespread agreement on a course of action, leaders are judged on how well they carry it out. In her 2016 book, “Why Presidents Fail," my Brookings Institution colleague Elaine Kamarck shows how management failures can make or break presidencies. Jimmy Carter never recovered from the failed mission to rescue American hostages in Iran, nor did George W. Bush from his botched response to Hurricane Katrina. The implosion of the Affordable Care Act’s website significantly weakened the Obama presidency.

