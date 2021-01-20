Covid control will make or break Biden

Covid control will make or break Biden4 min read . 04:31 PM IST
To succeed, he’ll have to establish a chain of command and level with the public
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To succeed, he’ll have to establish a chain of command and level with the public
Describing his plan to get the Covid-19 pandemic under control, Joe Biden was blunt. “You have my word," the president-elect declared last week. “We will manage the hell out of this operation." He had better. Anything less would be a body blow to his administration and the country.
When there is widespread agreement on a course of action, leaders are judged on how well they carry it out. In her 2016 book, “Why Presidents Fail," my Brookings Institution colleague Elaine Kamarck shows how management failures can make or break presidencies. Jimmy Carter never recovered from the failed mission to rescue American hostages in Iran, nor did George W. Bush from his botched response to Hurricane Katrina. The implosion of the Affordable Care Act’s website significantly weakened the Obama presidency.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.