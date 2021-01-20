OPEN APP
The report said that covid-19 threatens to scale back years of progress on reducing poverty and inequality, and might further weaken social cohesion and global cooperation. (AP)
Covid could cause asset bubble bursts in medium term

2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 07:35 AM IST Abhinav Kaul

WEF said that MSMEs should be encouraged to make strategic investments for efficient operations

The knock-on effect of covid-19 may result in economic and technological risks such as asset bubbles, price instability, commodity shocks and debt crises over the next 3-5 years, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in its Global Risks Report for 2021.

The WEF, which had for the first time sounded an alarm on health risks in 2006, said 2020 saw the catastrophic effects of ignoring long-term risks such as pandemics.

For the short term (up to two years), survey respondents said the world will continue to be threatened by infectious diseases, employment crises, digital inequality and youth disillusionment, while for the medium term, knock-on economic and technological risks like asset bubble bursts, IT infra breakdown, price instability and debt crises will pose critical risks. The long-term risks (5-10 years) include weapons of mass destruction, collapse of states, loss in biodiversity and the adverse effects of technological advances.

The latest annual survey on global risks, which was conducted between 8 September and 23 October 2020, is based on 841 responses from its stakeholder communities.

The forum recommended that micro, small and medium enterprises should be encouraged to make strategic investments for efficient operations.

“Without this nudge, businesses might suffer future paralysis or collapse under debt obligations. Reports already predict defaults on a significant proportion of public and private loans in Brazil, India and the UK," it said.

“As governments, businesses and societies begin to emerge from the pandemic, they must now urgently shape new economic and social systems that improve our collective resilience and capacity to respond to shocks while reducing inequality, improving health and protecting the planet," said Saadia Zahidi, managing director, WEF.

