Covid could cause asset bubble bursts in medium term

For the short term (up to two years), survey respondents said the world will continue to be threatened by infectious diseases, employment crises, digital inequality and youth disillusionment, while for the medium term, knock-on economic and technological risks like asset bubble bursts, IT infra breakdown, price instability and debt crises will pose critical risks. The long-term risks (5-10 years) include weapons of mass destruction, collapse of states, loss in biodiversity and the adverse effects of technological advances.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}