Covid counting sees new era as threat shifts away from cases

In much of the world, however, health officials aren’t taking their eyes off case numbers yet. China and Taiwan reduced new infections almost to zero, but that’s meant even single cases get greater prominence. After more than a year of trying to eliminate Covid, shifting to viewing it as endemic will be an adjustment, requiring a pivot by authorities and the way they communicate about Covid. A lack of vaccines in some of these places has also meant even small outbreaks must be treated as significant threats.