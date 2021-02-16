Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid cure is worth 5-15% of global wealth
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Covid cure is worth 5-15% of global wealth

2 min read . 08:53 AM IST Tauseef Shahidi

  • People are willing to put this much value on the cure to avoid a permanent loss of their wealth on account of the pandemic, shows a study

The current pandemic caught the world unawares, wrecking economies all over the world. It might be worth quantifying how much we are willing to pay to get out of this crisis and mitigate future uncertainty of this order. Viral Acharya of New York University and his co-researchers have come up with a ballpark figure for this: 5-15% of total wealth.

The current pandemic caught the world unawares, wrecking economies all over the world. It might be worth quantifying how much we are willing to pay to get out of this crisis and mitigate future uncertainty of this order. Viral Acharya of New York University and his co-researchers have come up with a ballpark figure for this: 5-15% of total wealth.

The economists make use of data on how stock markets reacted to various updates on coronavirus vaccines. As expected, stock prices rose every time the news was positive. The study records an average rise of 4-8% in stock returns on a daily basis every time the vaccine appeared closer by one year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Malaysia secures Covid-19 shots to cover 110% of population

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST

Coronavirus India update: Over 87 lakh vaccinated, 1.36 lakh active cases

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST

House Speaker Pelosi proposes 9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming

3 min read . 10:09 AM IST

PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST

The economists make use of data on how stock markets reacted to various updates on coronavirus vaccines. As expected, stock prices rose every time the news was positive. The study records an average rise of 4-8% in stock returns on a daily basis every time the vaccine appeared closer by one year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Malaysia secures Covid-19 shots to cover 110% of population

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST

Coronavirus India update: Over 87 lakh vaccinated, 1.36 lakh active cases

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST

House Speaker Pelosi proposes 9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming

3 min read . 10:09 AM IST

PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The extent of market exuberance upon receiving positive news on vaccine trials represents the expectations of a future when the pandemic would have definitively ended with the arrival of a vaccine. The authors compare a non-pandemic state with a pandemic state in terms of labour and consumption in an economy. A pandemic scenario sees a contraction in labour, and subsequently in consumption. This leads to a contraction in people’s wealth, which the study measures via stock returns.

Hence, the value of a cure to the pandemic is the amount of wealth people are willing to forfeit and will be compensated on reverting to the non-pandemic state. The authors’ estimate—5-15% of total global wealth—corresponds to a 25% contraction in labour during the pandemic.

Further, market participants are willing to pay more if there is increased uncertainty in the frequency and duration of a pandemic. They put as much value to resolving the uncertainty as they do to the cure itself, the authors say.

The framework of this study could be helpful in estimating the cost of preparing against future catastrophes such as adopting clean technologies to mitigate climate change.

Also read: The Value of a Cure: An Asset Pricing Perspective

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.