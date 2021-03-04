OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid deaths surge where obesity rates are high, reveals report

Countries, where more than half of adults are overweight, have recorded Covid-19 mortality rates in excess of 10 times those in other nations, according to a report by the World Obesity Federation.

Of the 2.5 million pandemic deaths reported by the end of February, 2.2 million were in countries above the 50% threshold, the study showed, suggesting obese people should be included in priority groups for testing and vaccinations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to the media in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Jaishankar discusses ways to boost bilateral relations with Bangladeshi counterpart

2 min read . 04:05 PM IST
A still from Tandav. Police cases were filed against the makers of the web series.

Supreme Court says screening of OTT content needed

2 min read . 03:54 PM IST
On January 4, the Supreme Court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed on January 10 by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Supreme Court says favours controls on video streaming services

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
Noida police personnel stop commuters during a campaign to conduct random COVID-19 rapid antigen-based testing of people coming from the national capital at Delhi-Noida border.

Send ideas to boost women safety to Noida Police, become ACP for a day

1 min read . 03:45 PM IST

Obesity has almost tripled worldwide in the past four decades and is on the rise all over the world. Last year the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization warned it’s a “global pandemic in its own right."

During the coronavirus pandemic, being overweight has been associated with a higher risk of hospitalization, admission to intensive or critical care, and the need for mechanically assisted ventilation.

In the U.K., overweight people were 67% more likely to need intensive care after contracting Covid-19. Those considered obese were three times as likely to require ICU treatment.

Hundreds of thousands of Covid-related deaths could have been prevented if all countries had overweight prevalence below 50%, the report said. The organization called for better obesity prevention and treatment strategies.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout