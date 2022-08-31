Covid future variants can be restricted: Scientists on line of treatment

Researchers claim they found new combination therapies that are highly effective in cell culture experiments and that may reduce the formation of novel variants.
In a bid to offer protection against future variants of COVID and other outbreaks, researchers claim that they have identified new therapies for the infection.
The researchers said that they have tested the sensitivity of different COVID viruses to combinations of the four currently approved antiviral drugs with betaferon (interferon), which is a class of antiviral drugs that protects from virus infections.
Many people have defects in their immune systems and cannot effectively protect themselves from COVID-19 by vaccination and rely on effective antiviral therapies, they said adding, the researchers noted that threat of resistance formation for antiviral drugs, which can happen quickly and cause problems with treatment.
Hence, they suggested a new line of treatment.
The study led by an international team led by researchers from the University of Kent in the UK and the Goethe-University in Germany was published in the Journal of Infection.
"These are exciting findings that will hopefully help to improve the treatment of vulnerable COVID-19 patients and to avoid the formation of resistant viruses as much as possible," said Professor Martin Michaelis, from the University of Kent.
All that you need to know about the new treatment:
Currently, remdesivir, molnupiravir, and nirmatrelvir -- the active agent in paxlovid are the approved antiviral drugs for COVID treatment. And the study suggests an interferon combination with molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir, and aprotinin was much more effective than interferon combinations with remdesivir.
Aprotinin is an approved drug, whose anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity was discovered by the same research team, and it was recently shown to be beneficial in COVID-19 patients.
The findings show that interferon combination with molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir, and aprotinin was much more effective than interferon combinations with remdesivir.
This may explain, why remdesivir/interferon combinations have so far shown limited improvement compared to remdesivir alone, according to the researchers. Interferon combinations with the other three drugs should be tested in the clinics, they said.
"If these findings are confirmed in patients, I hope that more effective therapies will help us to reduce the formation of novel dangerous COVID-19 variants," said Professor Jindrich Cinatl from Goethe-University.
