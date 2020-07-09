Covid hit US jobs much more than 2008 crisis

In the working paper, Ippei Shibata of the International Monetary Fund uses US employment data to estimate the impact on jobs in various industries in both 2008 and 2020. The study makes this comparison across worker demographics such as age, race and gender, job characteristics and wages. Shibata defines jobs that were allowed during the pandemic as “essential", those that need human interaction as “social" and those that could be done from home as “teleworkable".