Covid hospitalisation surged 60%: Expert on new infection rise in England

Covid hospitalisation surged 60%: Expert on new infection rise in England1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
In non-elderly adults, COVID 19 hospitalizations have risen 4 weeks in row—now worst in 7 weeks, an expert said.
Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, who has played a pivotal role in identifying COVID trends in the past, pointed out that hospitalisations for coronavirus infection has surged again in England and this time about 60% higher than it what it was only a month back.
Taking to Twitter earlier today, the epidemiologist said, Welp—Hospitalizations for COVID 19 has surged again in England—rising 4 weeks in a row, 60% higher than 4 weeks ago—increasing in all age groups, old and young. Just a reminder than Covid is not over. And remember kids—COVID is airborne.
In non-elderly adults, COVID 19 hospitalizations have risen 4 weeks in row—now worst in 7 weeks, he said in another tweet.
Earlier this month, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared COVID continues to be a public health emergency of international concern.
He said that as the world enters the fourth year of the pandemic, there is no doubt that “we are in a far better situation now" than a year ago when the Omicron wave was at its peak. He said Covid-19 continues to be a health emergency.
“Three years ago today, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global spread of COVID-19 – the highest level of alarm under the International Health Regulations, and for the moment, the only level of alarm," Ghebreyesus said
He said he has been advised by the Emergency Committee for coronavirus disease that “COVID-19 remains a global health emergency".
The Committee acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching an “inflexion point".
“Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through infection and/or vaccination, may limit the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is little doubt that this virus will remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future," it said.
It noted that while eliminating the virus from human and animal reservoirs is highly unlikely, mitigation of its devastating impact on morbidity and mortality is achievable and should continue to be a “prioritised goal".
