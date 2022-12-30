Covid in China: List of new restrictions Chinese travellers facing2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 06:09 AM IST
- Below is a list of new regulations for travellers from China
Amid a COVID-19 surge, countries are imposing or considering curbing on travellers from China. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.