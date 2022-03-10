COVID infections are increasing again, warn experts; cite 2 reasons. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Experts explain that it might be because of 2 reasons - first, more socializing since all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in late February; second, waning protection from the COVID vaccine booster.
After a sharp decline since a peak in January, COVID infection again seems to be rising in England, especially among older adults, a recent study has shown. And experts explain that it might be because of 2 reasons - first, more socializing since all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in late February; second, waning protection from the vaccine booster.
The government-commissioned REACT COVID-19 monitoring program, which looked at almost 95,000 home swab tests taken in February, showed that around 1 in 35 people in England was infected with the virus during the period and infections were rising among those aged 55 and older.
Official figures showed that more than 346,000 people tested positive in the past 7 days, a 46% jump from the previous week. The study estimated that almost half of the positive cases were a sub-variant of the omicron variant, which researchers say is more highly transmissible.
Paul Elliott, the director of the study, said there was an uptick in hospitalizations and infections particularly in the older group. “But we don't know where it's going to go," he added.
“We really need to be monitoring closely the infection data through surveys, such as REACT, and we need to monitor the hospitalization," Elliott said.
Jenny Harries, head of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said the data showed that “the pandemic is not over and we can expect to see COVID circulating at high levels."
Britain's government lifted all mandated COVID-19 restrictions in England on Feb. 24 as infection rates and hospitalizations fell following a surge in December and January.