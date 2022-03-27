Patients with both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time are at much greater risk of severe disease and death compared with patients who have COVID-19 alone or with other viruses, a new study has revealed. In fact, “Patients with co-infection of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, and influenza viruses were over four times more likely to require ventilation support and 2.4 times more likely to die than if they only had COVID-19." And the authors also revealed that it is extremely important to get vaccinated against both viruses to avoid coinfection.

