The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly but still almost 3,000 Americans are dying from COVID-19 every single week
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections, US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over." One of the top US health economists Dr Eric Fegl-Ding took to Twitter to confront the US President's ‘pandemic is over’ remark. The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly but still almost 3,000 Americans are dying from COVID-19 every single week, the epidemiologist tweeted sharing a clip of Biden's interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections, US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over." One of the top US health economists Dr Eric Fegl-Ding took to Twitter to confront the US President's ‘pandemic is over’ remark. The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly but still almost 3,000 Americans are dying from COVID-19 every single week, the epidemiologist tweeted sharing a clip of Biden's interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program.
“Heck no. With all due respect, @JoeBiden — you’re wrong. Pandemic is not over. Almost 3,000 Americans are dying from #COVID19 every single week. A weekly 9/11 is a very big deal. Don’t even get me started on #LongCOVID—wreaking havoc on millions more," he tweeted.
“Heck no. With all due respect, @JoeBiden — you’re wrong. Pandemic is not over. Almost 3,000 Americans are dying from #COVID19 every single week. A weekly 9/11 is a very big deal. Don’t even get me started on #LongCOVID—wreaking havoc on millions more," he tweeted.
Dr Eric Feigl Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist and Chief of Covid Task Force at the New England Complex Systems Institute, US.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dr Eric Feigl Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist and Chief of Covid Task Force at the New England Complex Systems Institute, US.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The pandemic is over," Biden said during an interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.
"The pandemic is over," Biden said during an interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.
"If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing."
"If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing."
“I hope every Democratic Member of Congress joins me in questioning the administration on this. Tell @JoeBiden — don’t revoke #COVID19’s status as a Public Health Emergency. Don’t declare “Mission Accomplished" too soon,"Dr Eric said in another tweet.
“I hope every Democratic Member of Congress joins me in questioning the administration on this. Tell @JoeBiden — don’t revoke #COVID19’s status as a Public Health Emergency. Don’t declare “Mission Accomplished" too soon,"Dr Eric said in another tweet.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 400 people a day continue to die from COVID-19 in the United States.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 400 people a day continue to die from COVID-19 in the United States.
“So, is it 3000 a week? Yes. Nearly 3,000 people are still dying of #COVID19 every week. ~400-500 per day. We could remain on this plateau for some time yet—and VERY LIKELU face winter surge," he said in another tweet.
“So, is it 3000 a week? Yes. Nearly 3,000 people are still dying of #COVID19 every week. ~400-500 per day. We could remain on this plateau for some time yet—and VERY LIKELU face winter surge," he said in another tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The US health expert further added that according to the CDC’s own data, 93.89% of counties in the US are experiencing substantial or high community transmission of COVID.
The US health expert further added that according to the CDC’s own data, 93.89% of counties in the US are experiencing substantial or high community transmission of COVID.
What is current covid situation in India?
After Biden's ‘pandemic is over’ tweet, founder & CEO. Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted that now that’s official, should India announce the same?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
What is current covid situation in India?
After Biden's ‘pandemic is over’ tweet, founder & CEO. Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted that now that’s official, should India announce the same?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With 5,664 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,34,188, while the active cases increased to 47,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
With 5,664 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,34,188, while the active cases increased to 47,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,337 with 35 fatalities which includes 21 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,337 with 35 fatalities which includes 21 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.