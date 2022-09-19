Even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections, US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over." One of the top US health economists Dr Eric Fegl-Ding took to Twitter to confront the US President's ‘pandemic is over’ remark. The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly but still almost 3,000 Americans are dying from COVID-19 every single week, the epidemiologist tweeted sharing a clip of Biden's interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program.

