Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Covid is nowhere near over, warns WHO chief amid spike in cases

Covid is nowhere near over, warns WHO chief amid spike in cases

Covid is nowhere near over, warns WHO chief
1 min read . 08:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • As the virus pushes at us, we must push back, WHO chief said on fresh infection surge

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

World Health Organization's chief on Tuesday pointed out that Fresh waves of Covid-19 cases show that the pandemic is "nowhere near over".

World Health Organization's chief on Tuesday pointed out that Fresh waves of Covid-19 cases show that the pandemic is "nowhere near over".

"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."

"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."

Tedros suggested that governments should regularly review and adjust their COVID19 response plans based on the current epidemiology and also the potential for new variants to appear. "Governments should also work to reverse the reduction in surveillance, testing and sequencing, and share anti-virals effectively"

Tedros suggested that governments should regularly review and adjust their COVID19 response plans based on the current epidemiology and also the potential for new variants to appear. "Governments should also work to reverse the reduction in surveillance, testing and sequencing, and share anti-virals effectively"

Pointing out the importance of fighting the vaccine, the WHO chief said, "Vaccines have saved millions of lives and it’s important for governments to focus on boosting those most at-risk communities, finding the unvaccinated so as to build up the wall of immunity toward the 70% vaccination target."

Pointing out the importance of fighting the vaccine, the WHO chief said, "Vaccines have saved millions of lives and it’s important for governments to focus on boosting those most at-risk communities, finding the unvaccinated so as to build up the wall of immunity toward the 70% vaccination target."

"Planning & tackling COVID19 should also go hand-in-hand with vaccinating for killer diseases like measles, pneumonia & diarrhea. It’s not a question of either/or, it’s possible to do both. And new vaccines, including HPV and malaria, should continue to be introduced"

"Planning & tackling COVID19 should also go hand-in-hand with vaccinating for killer diseases like measles, pneumonia & diarrhea. It’s not a question of either/or, it’s possible to do both. And new vaccines, including HPV and malaria, should continue to be introduced"

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.