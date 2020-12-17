Covid is reshaping death and maybe life

Covid is reshaping death and maybe life8 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Our illusion of immortality is shattered. Let's hope it changes us for the better
Our illusion of immortality is shattered. Let’s hope it changes us for the better
The desire to die in the presence of those we love is so deeply ingrained that during the Civil War, soldiers dying on battlefields pulled out family photographs to create the experience in their imaginations. In 2020, the face-to-face family death vigil largely became an impossible luxury. While relatives wept on sidewalks, people with Covid died in isolation by the tens of thousands, attended only by masked nurses and aides holding iPads and dressed in hazmat suits.
Just as deeply honored, for millennia, is our unspoken promise to handle the bodies of our dead with reverence. So visceral is this obligation that in the powerful Greek tragedy “Antigone," the heroine knowingly courts imprisonment when she ventures onto a battlefield to give her disgraced brother a proper funeral, rather than leaving his body to be “chewed up by birds and dogs and violated." Now, during Covid surges, the dead are zipped into body bags and stacked in refrigerator trucks.
