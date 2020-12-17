Covid is reshaping death and maybe life

Just as deeply honored, for millennia, is our unspoken promise to handle the bodies of our dead with reverence. So visceral is this obligation that in the powerful Greek tragedy “Antigone," the heroine knowingly courts imprisonment when she ventures onto a battlefield to give her disgraced brother a proper funeral, rather than leaving his body to be “chewed up by birds and dogs and violated." Now, during Covid surges, the dead are zipped into body bags and stacked in refrigerator trucks.

