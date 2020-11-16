Covid is resurging, and this time it’s everywhere

Total shutdowns may not be necessary, said Celine Gounder, an infectious-diseases specialist and epidemiologist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital. Enough has been learned about the virus over the past many months that interventions can be more targeted to certain ZIP Codes or types of gathering places, more like a dimmer than an on-off light switch, she said. “I think at this point we actually know enough—we’ve learned a lot—that we’re not going to have to be quite so draconian in our measures," said Dr. Gounder, who is also on the Covid-19 transition advisory board.