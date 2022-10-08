Meanwhile, India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine Gennova's GEMCOVAC-19 will be available soon for emergency use. The company has conducted phase 2 and phase 3 data trials on 4000 participants to evaluate vaccine safety, immunogenicity and tolerability. India's drug regulator Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected to give EUA to the vaccine soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}