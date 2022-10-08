Covid mRNA vaccines significantly increase cardiac arrest threat. Who are most at risk?1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
The study found an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death within 28 days following COVID vaccination
COVID mRNA vaccines significantly increase the risk of cardiac-related death, especially in males aged 18 to 39. Speaking against their use, experts further advised that people with certain heart-related ailments should consult their physician before taking these jabs.
Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph A Ladapo said, "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth, tweeted Ladapo.
The analysis was conducted by the Florida Department of Health (Department) through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety
The study found a sharp 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.
Patients with pre-existing cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should be extra cautious when considering vaccination and discuss it with their healthcare provider.
It reads, with a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks
"Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health," said Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo.
"Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed - these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians," added Ladapo.
Meanwhile, India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine Gennova's GEMCOVAC-19 will be available soon for emergency use. The company has conducted phase 2 and phase 3 data trials on 4000 participants to evaluate vaccine safety, immunogenicity and tolerability. India's drug regulator Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected to give EUA to the vaccine soon.
According to officials at Gennova, the trial data showed that the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated. Immunogenicity measured at 2 weeks post-dose showed that GEMCOVAC-19 is non-inferior to Covishield.
The two-dose vaccine will have to be administered intramuscularly, 28 days apart.
(With inputs from agencies)
