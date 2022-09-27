COVID much more than respiratory disease: WHO on why woes related to virus not yet over2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 04:43 PM IST
COVID-19 affects the brain, lungs, circulatory system, the heart
Even as the end is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) has notified they are still concerned about ‘post COVID-19 conditions’. Pointing out that around 144 million people have suffered from long COVID, WHO official said, “it is much more than a respiratory disease" and they have just started understanding its acute effects and long-term effects.