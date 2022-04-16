With new COVID variants being detected, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials again asserted that it is extremely essential for all to get vaccinated against the virus and continue all the efforts to stop the virus from circulating. Recently, South African scientists have detected Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 and in past months, several recombinant viruses were also spotted and are currently, circulating in different parts of the world.

