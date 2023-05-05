'Covid no longer an emergency': WHO marks end to pandemic that killed 7 million people3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:16 PM IST
WHO's decision marks a symbolic end to the devastating pandemic that saw countries under lockdown for more than a year, economies upended and seven million loose their life.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday downgraded the Covid-19 pandemic from the status of a global emergency. The UN health agency noted that the viral disease and its spread do not qualify as a Global Emergency anymore.
