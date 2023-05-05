The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday downgraded the Covid-19 pandemic from the status of a global emergency. The UN health agency noted that the viral disease and its spread do not qualify as a Global Emergency anymore.

WHO's decision marks a symbolic end to the devastating pandemic that saw countries under lockdown for more than a year, economies upended and seven million loose their life.

However, WHO alerted that even though the emergency phase was over the pandemic hasn't come to an end, noting recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The UN health agency says that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.

“It's with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “That does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat."

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported a marginal dip in fresh covid-19 cases with 3,611 new infections detected in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated. Active cases also declined to 33,232. While the daily positivity rate stood at 2.07%, the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.88%.

When the UN health agency first declared the coronavirus to be an international crisis on 30 January 2020, it hadn't yet been named Covid-19 and there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

More than three years later, the virus has caused an estimated 764 million cases globally and about 5 billion people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In the US, the public health emergency declaration made regarding Covid-19 is set to expire on 11 May, when wide-ranging measures to support the pandemic response, including vaccine mandates, will end. Many other countries, including Germany, France and Britain, dropped many of their provisions against the pandemic last year.

When Tedros declared Covid-19 to be an emergency in 2020, he said his greatest fear was the virus' potential to spread in countries with weak health systems he described as “ill-prepared."

In fact, some of the countries that suffered the worst Covid-19 death tolls were previously judged to be the best-prepared for a pandemic, including the US and Britain. According to WHO data, the number of deaths reported in Africa account for just 3 per cent of the global total.

WHO made its decision to lower its highest level of alert on Friday, after convening an expert group on Thursday. The UN agency doesn't “declare" pandemics, but first used the term to describe the outbreak in March 2020, when the virus had spread to every continent except Antarctica, long after many other scientists had said a pandemic was already underway.

In January 2020, WHO publicly applauded China for its supposed speedy and transparent response, even though recordings of private meetings obtained by The Associated Press showed top officials were frustrated at the country's lack of cooperation.

WHO also recommended against members of the public wearing masks to protect against Covid-19 for months, a mistake many health officials say cost lives.

Numerous scientists also slammed WHO's reluctance to acknowledge that Covid-19 was frequently spread in the air and by people without symptoms, criticizing the agency's lack of strong guidance to prevent such exposure.

Tedros was a vociferous critic of rich countries who hoarded the limited supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, warning that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure" by failing to share shots with poor countries.