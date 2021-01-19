OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid pandemic could be source of global crisis for years: World Economic Forum
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Covid pandemic could be source of global crisis for years: World Economic Forum

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 03:42 PM IST Paul Gordon , Bloomberg

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual survey of global risks lists infectious disease and livelihood crises as the top 'clear and present dangers' over the next two years. Knock-on effects such as asset bubbles and price instability lead concerns over 3-5 years.

The coronavirus has exposed the “catastrophic effects" of ignoring long-term risks such as pandemics, and the economic and political consequences could cause more crisis for years to come, according to the World Economic Forum.

The WEF’s annual survey of global risks lists infectious disease and livelihood crises as the top “clear and present dangers" over the next two years. Knock-on effects such as asset bubbles and price instability lead concerns over 3-5 years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Joe Biden

Companies brace themselves for new ESG regulations under Biden

5 min read . 05:05 PM IST
In Oct 2018, India had signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems

S-400 air defence systems: Indian team to leave for Russia soon for training

3 min read . 05:03 PM IST
For many CFOs, the pandemic added to an already high workload and long hours

More finance chiefs resigned in 2020 than in previous years

4 min read . 04:46 PM IST
LJP Chief Chirag Paswan

Chirag dodges queries about prospects at Centre; continues tirade against Nitish

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST

The WEF said most countries struggled with crisis management during the pandemic, despite some remarkable examples of determination and cooperation. That highlights how leaders need to prepare better for whatever the next major shock turns out to be.

Graphic: Bloomberg
View Full Image
Graphic: Bloomberg

“The immediate human and economic cost of Covid-19 is severe," the WEF said in the report. “The ramifications -- in the form of social unrest, political fragmentation and geopolitical tensions -- will shape the effectiveness of our responses to the other key threats of the next decade."

While the impact of the pandemic is dominant at the moment, other events will likely come to the fore, according to the survey. As in previous years, extreme weather is seen as the most-likely risk, just ahead of a failure on climate action. Infectious diseases make the top five for the first time in at least a decade. Digital inequality and the concentration of digital power are also seen as major concerns.

The WEF’s recommendations for boosting resilience include combating misinformation, especially as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out. It cited one example of false information -- that ingesting highly concentrated alcohol kills Covid-19 -- which caused more than 700 deaths and nearly 6,000 hospitalizations in Iran.

More broadly, it said post-truth politics are “amplifying hate speech, heightening the risk of conflict, violence and human rights violations, and threatening long-term prospects for advancing democracy."

Graphic: Bloomberg
View Full Image
Graphic: Bloomberg

The forum also recommended “holistic" risk analysis, investing in “risk champions" to encourage international cooperation, and exploring new forms of risk management such as public-private partnerships.

“If lessons from this crisis only inform decision-makers how to better prepare for the next pandemic -- rather than enhancing risk processes capabilities and culture -- the world will be again planning for the last crisis rather than anticipating the next," the WEF said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout