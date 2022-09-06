'Covid pandemic taught us health is most precious commodity': WHO chief

During the 75th session of the Regional Committee for WHO South-East Asia commenced in Bhutan yesterday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added, "The pandemic is not yet over. The virus is still circulating and still changing...If the pandemic has taught us nothing else, it has taught us that health is the most precious commodity on earth. A commodity that must be cherished, prized, and fought for every day. Not as a luxury for the privileged, but as a fundamental human right".