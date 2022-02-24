Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  COVID positive Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual audiences on Thursday

COVID positive Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual audiences on Thursday

The Buckingham Palace on Sunday said, the 95-year-old head of state had tested positive and had mild Covid symptoms
1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Livemint

  • The two virtual audiences by Queen Elizabeth that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date, Royal officials said

Queen Elizabeth II, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has cancelled two engagements on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

"The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date," a spokesman said. The Buckingham Palace on Sunday said, the 95-year-old head of state had tested positive and had "mild" Covid symptoms, but would continue with "light duties".

Also, her eldest son Prince Charles tested positive for the second time since early 2020, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle.

The Queen cancelled similar virtual engagements planned for Tuesday but spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday.

The monarch and the prime minister hold regular weekly meetings in private. They were conducted by telephone rather than in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

Palace officials said there were no further engagements planned for this week. The latest cancellation will inevitably stoke further fears for her health, given her advanced age.

As a precaution, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip moved to Windsor, west of London, in March 2020 as the global pandemic hit Britain.

The couple, who were married for 73 years, self-isolated with a reduced number of household staff. Philip, 99, died in April 2021, and his funeral was held under virus curbs.

