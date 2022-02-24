COVID positive Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual audiences on Thursday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The two virtual audiences by Queen Elizabeth that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date, Royal officials said
Queen Elizabeth II, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has cancelled two engagements on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.
"The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date," a spokesman said. The Buckingham Palace on Sunday said, the 95-year-old head of state had tested positive and had "mild" Covid symptoms, but would continue with "light duties".
