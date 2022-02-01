The World Health Organization on Tuesday shared daunting data that how the Covid-19 treatment equipment has become a huge threat for both humans and the environment. According to the UN body, discarded syringes, old vaccine bottles, and used Covid-testing kits have piled up to create thousands of tonnes of medical waste, threatening human health and the environment.

In a report by the WHO, it estimated that some 87,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE), or the equivalent of the weight of several hundred blue whales, is thought to have ended up as waste.

The report also mentioned that some 140 million test kits with a potential to generate 2,600 tonnes of mostly plastic trash and enough chemical waste to fill one-third of an Olympic swimming pool.

Moreover, around eight billion vaccine doses administered globally have produced an additional 144,000 tonnes of waste in the form of glass vials, syringes, needles, and safety boxes.

The World Health Organization said that the medical waste, a portion of which could be infectious since coronavirus can survive on surfaces, potentially exposes health workers to burns, needle-stick injuries, and disease-causing germs.

The WHO report did not name specific examples of where the most egregious build-ups occurred but referred to challenges such as the limited official waste treatment and disposal in rural India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!