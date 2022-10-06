Covid reinfection: What happens if you are infected for 2nd or 3rd time?2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 03:22 PM IST
- The severity of the COVID infection is directly linked to when you were last infected, your vaccination status etc
World Health Organisation (WHO) and other experts have categorically stated that ‘COVID is here to stay’. And even though many of us have already been infected with the virus, reinfection cases are on the rise again. And the winter is a crucial time, as apart from COVID, many also contract flu and other pathogens, and for some, it can be critical. Here is all you need to know about COVID reinfection.