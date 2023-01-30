The World Health Organization (WHO) stated again on Monday that the pandemic remains an international crisis. The union health agency also agreed that COVID still remains a dangerous infectious disease with the capacity to cause substantial damage to health and health system

This comes only 2 days after the WHO notified that over 40,000 people died of COVID in just a week's time

"The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement.

On Friday, WHO notified that in the past week, almost 40,000 deaths were reported, and more than half were reported from China alone.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus notified, in total, over the past 8 weeks, over 170 thousand deaths have been recorded, actual numbers are higher. "I remain very concerned by the situation in many countries and the rising number of deaths," he told a press conference on Tuesday.

WHO's emergency committee on Covid-19 met on Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert.