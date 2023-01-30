COVID remains an international crisis: WHO alerts amid 40,000 deaths last week1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:12 PM IST
I remain very concerned by the situation in many countries and the rising number of deaths, WHO chief said last week
The World Health Organization (WHO) stated again on Monday that the pandemic remains an international crisis. The union health agency also agreed that COVID still remains a dangerous infectious disease with the capacity to cause substantial damage to health and health system
