World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus notified that the severity of the COVID will reduce over time but, warned that we need to remain cautious and protected in case a more virulent and highly transmissible COVID19 virus variant emerges. Further, he laid out three possible scenarios for how the pandemic will evolve this year. This comes at a time when the entire world is witnessing a massive COVID surge fueled by the Omicron BA.2 subvariant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}