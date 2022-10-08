If you are in a zone of low transmissibility, masks are not recommended whereas if you are at the high-level of transmission, you should mask up, Anthony Fauci says
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Addressing the confusion around the guidelines for masking up, US COVID expert Anthony Fauci has categorically stated that even though it is okay to remove your mask where the transmission level is low, it is extremely important to keep on wearing in a congregate indoor setting where you are unaware of the status of the crowd.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Addressing the confusion around the guidelines for masking up, US COVID expert Anthony Fauci has categorically stated that even though it is okay to remove your mask where the transmission level is low, it is extremely important to keep on wearing in a congregate indoor setting where you are unaware of the status of the crowd.
Responding to a similar query in a recent interview, Fauci said, can't give you a yes or no answer to that.
Responding to a similar query in a recent interview, Fauci said, can't give you a yes or no answer to that.
“When you say masking, you are saying in a congregate indoor setting where you don't know the status of people, I believe if you get to a level of transmission in the community, the CDC guidelines will still hold true."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“When you say masking, you are saying in a congregate indoor setting where you don't know the status of people, I believe if you get to a level of transmission in the community, the CDC guidelines will still hold true."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This means if you are in a zone of low transmissibility, masks are not recommended but optional whereas if you are at the high-level of transmission, I don't see any reason why you would not have that recommendation that you need to mask up in a congregate indoor setting, the COVID expert asserts.
This means if you are in a zone of low transmissibility, masks are not recommended but optional whereas if you are at the high-level of transmission, I don't see any reason why you would not have that recommendation that you need to mask up in a congregate indoor setting, the COVID expert asserts.
I hope not, but there are possibilities of another uptick in cases, and hence it would be required, he adds.
I hope not, but there are possibilities of another uptick in cases, and hence it would be required, he adds.
Indian states decided to do away with masking-up rule
Many Indian states too have decided to do away with the mandatory masking up rule, even though they are cautioning against lowering guard ahead of the festival season. This has led to confusion regarding whether to wear a mask or not and also, when and where is it okay to remove the mask.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian states decided to do away with masking-up rule
Many Indian states too have decided to do away with the mandatory masking up rule, even though they are cautioning against lowering guard ahead of the festival season. This has led to confusion regarding whether to wear a mask or not and also, when and where is it okay to remove the mask.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The health ministry has advised caution in view of multiple festivals – from September 26 to December 31 – and likely mass gatherings across the country.
The health ministry has advised caution in view of multiple festivals – from September 26 to December 31 – and likely mass gatherings across the country.
In a recent DDMA meeting, Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul emphasised that surveillance was still needed as the virus is still present and its mutations and variants have emerged from time to time.
India on Saturday logged 2,797 fresh COVID-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to Union health ministry data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India on Saturday logged 2,797 fresh COVID-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to Union health ministry data.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The death toll climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities including 12 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities including 12 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
There are 29,251 active COVID-19 cases in India which comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
There are 29,251 active COVID-19 cases in India which comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.