Covid shrinks the labor market, pushing out women and baby boomers

The number of workers who said their layoff was permanent, rather than temporary, rose to 3.7 million in October from 1.3 million in February. Such permanent job losers are more likely to drop out of the labor force than those on temporary layoff, wrote Stephanie Aaronson and Wendy Edelberg, economists at the Brookings Institution, in a recent analysis. Once out of the labor force, it can take a long time for such a worker to return even as the economy improves. A labor-force dropout is someone who is both out of a job and not looking for one.