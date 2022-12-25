COVID situation in China, India on Christmas: Here are 10 things you must know

This time, there are no limits on how India celebrates Christmas. After the COVID-19 epidemic, this is the first Christmas that is being celebrated without any limitations.However, concerns about COVID persists due to the dramatic increase of cases in China. In December 2022, the virus is estimated to have infected about one-fifth of the Chinese population.
Authorities in India have urged prudence despite the fact that millions of people in the neighbouring country are affected. There are no limits in place although Covid procedure and the use of masks are being reminded by email. Here are 10 things to know about the latest situation.
- As COVID-19 cases in China continue to increase at a parabolic rate, crematoriums across the nation are becoming overcrowded, and families are left waiting for hours to have their loved ones cremated. Some claimed they had waited longer than a day to cremate their loved ones who had passed away from COVID-19 infection.
- As of December 25, China's National Health Commission (NHC) would no longer publish such data. Throughout the past three years or so, the commission has released daily COVID-19 case statistics for the nation. The NHC made no mention of the reasons behind the modification or how frequently China will update COVID data.
- Due to the current increase in infection, doctors anticipate that China will have 100 million COVID cases and one million fatalities. "Based on mathematical calculations, we expect close to 100 million COVID cases in China, five million admissions and one million deaths, which is a huge number," said Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, HOD of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
- Despite images from hospitals that are unable to handle the caseload appearing on social media, China recorded no new deaths due to COVID - as per official data.
- While the world economy is already positioned for a bleak future in 2023 amid recession predictions, it remains to be seen if the China surge would result in additional global curbs.
- RT-PCR testing will be made essential for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand as part of increased anti-Covid measures. States are also being urged to guarantee that there is sufficient access to medical oxygen and life-saving equipment like ventilators in hospitals.
- To assess their level of preparedness, Indian states have been instructed to conduct simulated drills. On December 27, there will be a nationwide mock drill at hospitals.
- At a high-level meeting earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that COVID is still an ongoing crisis. On Christmas, he will likely discuss the present state of affairs in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address.
- If travellers arriving at Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Airport exhibit coronavirus symptoms, they will be subjected to a coronavirus screening. One of central India's most popular tourist destinations is Khajuraho in the Chhatarpur district.
- Meanwhile, for the Christmas and New Year holiday season, travellers descended upon Shimla's hill resorts. Tourists were observed acting in a COVID-appropriate manner despite the increased COVID cases in several nations. In the city's packed streets, several locals and visitors could be seen taking precautions by donning masks.
