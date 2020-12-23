Covid spurs families to shun nursing homes, a shift that appears long lasting

Covid spurs families to shun nursing homes, a shift that appears long lasting10 min read . 12:09 AM IST
Fearing infection and isolation, relatives are turning to home care as new services make that option more possible for many
The pandemic is reshaping the way Americans care for their elderly, prompting family decisions to avoid nursing homes and keep loved ones in their own homes for rehabilitation and other care.
Americans have long relied on institutions to care for the frailest seniors. The US has the largest number of nursing-home residents in the world. But families and some doctors have been reluctant to send patients to such facilities, fearing infection and isolation in places ravaged by Covid-19, which has caused more than 115,000 deaths linked to U.S. long-term-care institutions.
