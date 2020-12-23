Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid spurs families to shun nursing homes, a shift that appears long lasting
Representational image

Covid spurs families to shun nursing homes, a shift that appears long lasting

10 min read . 12:09 AM IST Anna Wilde Mathews , Tom McGinty , The Wall Street Journal

Fearing infection and isolation, relatives are turning to home care as new services make that option more possible for many

The pandemic is reshaping the way Americans care for their elderly, prompting family decisions to avoid nursing homes and keep loved ones in their own homes for rehabilitation and other care.

Americans have long relied on institutions to care for the frailest seniors. The US has the largest number of nursing-home residents in the world. But families and some doctors have been reluctant to send patients to such facilities, fearing infection and isolation in places ravaged by Covid-19, which has caused more than 115,000 deaths linked to U.S. long-term-care institutions.

