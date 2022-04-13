Covid still remains deadly: WHO chief warns amid new variants circulating

'Middle' phase of COVID pandemic

Globally, in the week to Sunday, the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths continued to decline for a third consecutive week, with more than seven million cases and over 22,000 deaths reported. This was the lowest number of Covid deaths since the early days of the pandemic. But, some countries continue to report serious spikes in cases, which is putting pressure on hospitals, said Tedros, adding that the world is "still in the middle of the pandemic".