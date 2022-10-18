Covid subvariant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 'dangerous': Anthony Fauci's stark warning

Top American physician-scientist and immunologist, Dr Anthony Fauci has sounded alarmed about the entry of two new subvariant of dealy Covid-19 virus. In an interview with CBS News, Fauci said that the two descendants of omicron’s BA.5 subvariant, called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, both have dangerous “qualities or characteristics that could evade some of the interventions we have".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}