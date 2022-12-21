Covid surge in China: What's the latest situation there? 10 points

5) According to Epidemiologist & health economist Eric Feigl-Ding, the doubling rate of cases in China is not even days right now as infections are doubling in hours. He says there is an estimate that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of world's population is likely to get infected over next the 90 days. Deaths are likely to go in millions and this is just the start.

