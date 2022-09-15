Over the last two years, the coronavirus has rapidly evolved in both its ability to spread and infect people, as well as the symptoms it causes. So much so that anosmia (loss of smell), shortness of breath and fever that were once considered to be ‘classic’ symptoms for COVID are no longer the primary marker for the disease. Here are three symptoms that are not exactly new, but definitely less talked about.

