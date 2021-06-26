Travel restrictions imposed by the United States on Indians to check the spread of novel coronavirus will remain in effect for now. However, Indians could keep track of the European countries that were placed under the travel curbs before India for an indication of when the restrictions will be relaxed, suggested minister-counsellor for consular affairs in US Embassy New Delhi, Don Heflin.

"It is hard to predict when the travel restrictions will be lifted. But one signal for India will be to look for the lifting of the restriction from Europe's Schengen area, which was placed under travel curbs before India. Once those countries come out of restrictions, India can expect to see the lifting of the US travel ban," Heflin said in an interaction with the Hindustan Times.

Schengen area in Europe refers to a group of 26 countries that have abolished all types of border control and operates under a common visa policy for international travel purposes. This region includes France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, etc.

Currently, the US has prohibited travel from India for people who have lived in the country for last 14 days. The only exceptions to this restriction are American citizens, students, and those who can prove their travel to the US is in national interest.

Heflin mentioned that the US Embassy is trying to increase visa appointments and more will be opened in July. The minister-counsellor stated that despite second Covid-19 wave in India derailing visa appointment process in India, 45,000 visa appointments have been opened. The Embassy is trying to reach pre-Covid level in visa appointments, he said.

For students worried about missing classes in August, he stated that schools and colleges will allow them to come in late. "Schools will let you come late. Try to reach by August 25. If that is not possible for any reason, then contact the department concerned."

