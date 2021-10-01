Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid treatment: Merck to seek emergency approval for pill that can be taken at home

Covid treatment: Merck to seek emergency approval for pill that can be taken at home

Premium
Merck & Co's new antiviral medication
2 min read . 04:37 PM IST Livemint

The continuing phase 3 trial of the pill had been expected to conclude in November. The decision to stop the research was made at the recommendation of an independent committee and in collaboration with the FDA

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Merck & Co Inc. is planning to seek emergency-use authorization for its Covid-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir from the US drug authorities as early as possible, the multinational company said on Friday.

Merck & Co Inc. is planning to seek emergency-use authorization for its Covid-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir from the US drug authorities as early as possible, the multinational company said on Friday.

As per a statement, the firm also plans to submit applications to regulators in other countries.

As per a statement, the firm also plans to submit applications to regulators in other countries.

Interim analysis of late-stage trials has shown that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%. The findings can give doctors another potent virus-fighting tool.

Interim analysis of late-stage trials has shown that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%. The findings can give doctors another potent virus-fighting tool.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results," Chief Executive Officer Rob Davis said.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results," Chief Executive Officer Rob Davis said.

“You don’t have to go to the hospital, you don’t have to go to a center to have it infused. It’s a pill you can take at home," he added.

“You don’t have to go to the hospital, you don’t have to go to a center to have it infused. It’s a pill you can take at home," he added.

Earlier this week, Merck presented other data from early-stage research showing that molnupiravir appears to inhibit several major variants of the coronavirus, including the highly contagious delta strain.

Earlier this week, Merck presented other data from early-stage research showing that molnupiravir appears to inhibit several major variants of the coronavirus, including the highly contagious delta strain.

Findings of study

Findings of study

Merck said about 7% of patients on molnupiravir went on to be hospitalized or die, versus 14% of those on a placebo. None of those taking molnupiravir died, compared with eight deaths among the placebo group.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

PM Modi to interact with Gram panchayats, Pani Samiti o ...

Premium

Coal ministry sets up committee for review of CIL, othe ...

Premium

As borders open, Indians look to travel to UAE, France, UK

Premium

Five crore families got tap water connection since Jal ...

Merck said about 7% of patients on molnupiravir went on to be hospitalized or die, versus 14% of those on a placebo. None of those taking molnupiravir died, compared with eight deaths among the placebo group.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

PM Modi to interact with Gram panchayats, Pani Samiti o ...

Premium

Coal ministry sets up committee for review of CIL, othe ...

Premium

As borders open, Indians look to travel to UAE, France, UK

Premium

Five crore families got tap water connection since Jal ...

The findings came out of a previously planned analysis of 775 patients who had been in the clinical trial since at least early August.

The findings came out of a previously planned analysis of 775 patients who had been in the clinical trial since at least early August.

Merck had planned to enroll 1,550 patients in the trial, with around 90% already signed up, according to a release. Patients who were taking a placebo will have the opportunity to start on molnupiravir, Davis said.

Merck had planned to enroll 1,550 patients in the trial, with around 90% already signed up, according to a release. Patients who were taking a placebo will have the opportunity to start on molnupiravir, Davis said.

The company said that it expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by year-end, with more expected to be produced in 2022.

The company said that it expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by year-end, with more expected to be produced in 2022.

The study has currently been halted.

The study has currently been halted.

The continuing phase 3 trial had been expected to conclude in November. But the decision to stop the research was made at the recommendation of an independent committee and in collaboration with the FDA, Davis said. 

The continuing phase 3 trial had been expected to conclude in November. But the decision to stop the research was made at the recommendation of an independent committee and in collaboration with the FDA, Davis said. 

Molnupiravir is being developed by Merck in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP for use in nonhospitalized Covid-19 patients who have had symptoms for five or fewer days and are at risk for a severe infection.

Molnupiravir is being developed by Merck in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP for use in nonhospitalized Covid-19 patients who have had symptoms for five or fewer days and are at risk for a severe infection.

If authorized, it could become an important new tool for the treatment of Covid-19. While drugs known as monoclonal antibodies are available to stave off more severe infections, they can be difficult to administer, and demand for them has surged during the recent spike in virus cases fueled by the delta variant.

If authorized, it could become an important new tool for the treatment of Covid-19. While drugs known as monoclonal antibodies are available to stave off more severe infections, they can be difficult to administer, and demand for them has surged during the recent spike in virus cases fueled by the delta variant.

Adding molnupiravir would give doctors a much simpler option to treat sick patients that could keep them from filling strained hospitals. Delta’s rise has taxed health systems across the country, especially in areas where vaccination rates are lower than average.  

Adding molnupiravir would give doctors a much simpler option to treat sick patients that could keep them from filling strained hospitals. Delta’s rise has taxed health systems across the country, especially in areas where vaccination rates are lower than average.  

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!