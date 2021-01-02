OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid vaccine for volunteers who got placebo by March 1
Covid vaccine for volunteers who got placebo by March 1 (AP)
Covid vaccine for volunteers who got placebo by March 1 (AP)

Covid vaccine for volunteers who got placebo by March 1

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 05:50 AM IST Reuters

The Pfizer-BioNTech trial's Vaccine Transition Option allows all participants aged 16 or older the choice to discover whether they were given the placebo and for participants who learn they received the placebo, to have the option to receive the investigational vaccine while staying in the study

Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech Se plan to give volunteers who received a placebo in its COVID-19 vaccine trial an option to receive a first dose of the vaccine by March 1, 2021, while staying within the study.

The trial's Vaccine Transition Option allows all participants aged 16 or older the choice to discover whether they were given the placebo, "and for participants who learn they received the placebo, to have the option to receive the investigational vaccine while staying in the study," the companies said on their website for trial participants.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Covid-19 vaccine: Covaxin is now undergoing phase-3 trials.

Nationwide dry run for Covid-19 vaccination starts today

2 min read . 05:42 AM IST
GST invoice fraud busted in Odisha, one held

GST invoice fraud busted in Odisha, one held

1 min read . 05:27 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana committed 'grave violation of plan' while merging her flats: Court

1 min read . 01 Jan 2021
A pedestrian walks along a near-deserted Oxford Street in central London on Friday

UK in 'eye of the storm' amid surging new coronavirus cases

3 min read . 01 Jan 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a panel of its outside advisers have expressed concerns over Pfizer's "unblinding" plan, saying it could make it harder to continue collecting data on safety and effectiveness needed to win full FDA approval of the vaccine.

Trial participants who received the placebo will have two doses of the investigational vaccine reserved for them within the study, the companies said on the website.

"The study doctor will follow the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their local health authorities to offer the Vaccine Transition Option to participants in a prioritized manner," the companies said. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout