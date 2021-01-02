Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid vaccine for volunteers who got placebo by March 1
Covid vaccine for volunteers who got placebo by March 1

Covid vaccine for volunteers who got placebo by March 1

1 min read . 05:50 AM IST Reuters

The Pfizer-BioNTech trial's Vaccine Transition Option allows all participants aged 16 or older the choice to discover whether they were given the placebo and for participants who learn they received the placebo, to have the option to receive the investigational vaccine while staying in the study

Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech Se plan to give volunteers who received a placebo in its COVID-19 vaccine trial an option to receive a first dose of the vaccine by March 1, 2021, while staying within the study.

Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech Se plan to give volunteers who received a placebo in its COVID-19 vaccine trial an option to receive a first dose of the vaccine by March 1, 2021, while staying within the study.

The trial's Vaccine Transition Option allows all participants aged 16 or older the choice to discover whether they were given the placebo, "and for participants who learn they received the placebo, to have the option to receive the investigational vaccine while staying in the study," the companies said on their website for trial participants.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian techies to be worst hit by H-1B ban extension

2 min read . 05:59 AM IST

SII vaccine gets nod, dry runs from today

2 min read . 05:58 AM IST

Union govt eyes 90,000 crore from BPCL stake sale

3 min read . 05:57 AM IST

Nationwide dry run for Covid-19 vaccination starts today

2 min read . 05:42 AM IST

The trial's Vaccine Transition Option allows all participants aged 16 or older the choice to discover whether they were given the placebo, "and for participants who learn they received the placebo, to have the option to receive the investigational vaccine while staying in the study," the companies said on their website for trial participants.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian techies to be worst hit by H-1B ban extension

2 min read . 05:59 AM IST

SII vaccine gets nod, dry runs from today

2 min read . 05:58 AM IST

Union govt eyes 90,000 crore from BPCL stake sale

3 min read . 05:57 AM IST

Nationwide dry run for Covid-19 vaccination starts today

2 min read . 05:42 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a panel of its outside advisers have expressed concerns over Pfizer's "unblinding" plan, saying it could make it harder to continue collecting data on safety and effectiveness needed to win full FDA approval of the vaccine.

Trial participants who received the placebo will have two doses of the investigational vaccine reserved for them within the study, the companies said on the website.

"The study doctor will follow the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their local health authorities to offer the Vaccine Transition Option to participants in a prioritized manner," the companies said. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.