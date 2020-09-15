Covid Vaccine is not ‘silver bullet’: Singapore minister

Tharman’s comments come as developers of potential vaccines have recently announced positive news, boosting risk markets. Pfizer Inc.’s chief executive officer said it’s likely the U.S. will deploy a Covid-19 vaccine to the public before year-end, while the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc have restarted a U.K. trial of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine after it was halted over concerns about a participant who fell ill.