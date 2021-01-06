Sputnik V vaccine: Russia inoculates 1 million people against coronavirus

The Sputnik V vaccine has been administered to more than 1 million people in Russia, according to the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

Over 1 million people in Russia🇷🇺 have now been vaccinated with Sputnik V. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) January 6, 2021

The Russian vaccine is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.

No new adverse reactions have been reported, RIA news agency quoted Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine, as saying.

Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in early December, has so far produced more than 2 million doses in total, Industry Minister Denis Manturov had said earlier.

He also said that the current production rate will allow the vaccine to be rolled out across Russia's regions and be exported to other countries at the same time.

The country, which has the world's fourth-highest number of cases of coronavirus, started large-scale vaccinations last month.

On Wednesday, Russia has recorded 24,217 new coronavirus cases, including 5,142 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,308,601.

The officials have said that 445 people had died in a span of 24 hours, taking Russia's official death toll to 59,951, though excess mortality data suggests the actual figure is much higher.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via