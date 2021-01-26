Covid vaccine: Pfizer working on booster shot to protect against corona variant

Pfizer and BioNTech have started work on developing booster shots that can protect against various coronavirus mutations, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

“Every time a new variant comes up we should be able to test whether or not [our vaccine] is effective," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said.

"Once we discover something that it is not as effective, we will very, very quickly be able to produce a booster dose that will be a small variation to the current vaccine," he added.

Bourla’s comments follow news that Moderna is working on a similar booster shot. On Monday, Moderna said its vaccine will protect against two known coronavirus variants, but it plans to start human studies of a booster shot for a strain from South Africa that may cause immunity to wane more quickly.

Moderna said it expects that its booster shot—whether for the original vaccine or one targeting the variant first identified in South Africa—could be given in combination with vaccines from other companies.

The coronavirus variant in South Africa has several mutations in its so-called spike protein, which is found on the surface of the virus. Moderna’s vaccine and most others are designed around the spike protein or its genetic code as a way to induce an immune response to the virus; and so, mutations in the protein have the potential to hurt the performance of a vaccine.

The modified vaccine Moderna is developing is designed to trigger the production of the spike protein specific to the South African variant, which in turn induces an immune response.

Moderna’s move points to the potential that Covid-19 vaccines will have to be modified—and possibly given to people as repeat doses—to address a changing virus.

“We may have to begin thinking about this like influenza vaccines and start rolling out regular annual vaccinations" with modified vaccines that target different strains, said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine—which uses a gene-based technology like that of Moderna’s shot—appeared to be protective against the UK virus strain, based on lab studies.

With inputs from agencies.

