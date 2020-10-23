Subscribe
Covid vaccine ready and expected within weeks, claims Trump
President Donald Trump.

Covid vaccine ready and expected within weeks, claims Trump

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST

The debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine is "ready" and going to be announced "within weeks". Trump's covid vaccine announcement was made during the presidential debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the final time before the elections.

The debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3, started with opening remarks by both the candidates, when the mike of the other was muted.

The coronavirus dominated the opening minutes of the Trump-Biden face-off with President Trump terming the contagion a “worldwide problem".

“This has been a worldwide problem, but I’ve been congratulated by many countries on what we’ve been able to do," he said at the debate held in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready. It's going to be announced within weeks and it's going to be delivered," the President said, adding that companies like Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer are doing very well on that front.

Trump claimed that he had done a good job with a worldwide pandemic, saying the country needs to “learn to live with it."

Responding to the President, Biden said that Trump has no plan.

“He always says people are learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it," Biden said.

“I will take care of this. I will make sure we have a plan," the former vice president said.

Biden said that this is a dark winter as he came down heavily on the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

