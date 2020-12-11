Covid vaccine setbacks temper optimism after upbeat news

The announcements temper some of the optimism following positive trial results from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. Another inoculation from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford looks promising, too, despite questions about its effectiveness in older adults. The U.K. and Canada have already approved a shot from Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE that employs messenger RNA technology, and the U.S. and Europe may do so soon. China and Russia have already begun administering their own vaccinations.