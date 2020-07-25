Covid vaccine: The supply chain to save the world is unprepared

“Often people are talking about the scientific conundrum of coming forward with a vaccine that works. In some ways, maybe even a harder problem is what you just put your finger on, which is distribution," Merck & Co. Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier said in an interview on Leadership Live With David Rubenstein on Bloomberg Television. “None of us are safe until all of us are safe, so it’s got to be given broadly to humanity. We need a vaccine that we can make and distribute around the world."