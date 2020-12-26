A Boston doctor with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine recently, the New York Times reported, citing the doctor.

Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, stated that he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT said in its report.

This is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

David Kibbe, a spokesman at the Boston Medical Center, said in a statement that Dr. Sadrzadeh "felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal epi-pen. He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed, and discharged. He is doing well today."

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said last week that the US drug regulator is investigating around five allergic reactions that occurred after people were administered Pfizer and BioNTech SE's coronavirus vaccine in America.

Meanwhile, amid the new coronavirus strain scare, Moderna has said that it expects the immunity induced by its Covid-19 vaccine would be protective against the variant reported in the UK.

Moderna said it plans to run tests to confirm the jab's effectiveness against the new mutation. “We have already tested serum from animals and humans vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine against a number of previous variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that have emerged since the first outbreak and found our vaccine to remain equally effective," it said.

