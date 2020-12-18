A panel of outside advisers to the US drug regulators have overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine , virtually assuring a second option for protecting against the deadly virus for a pandemic ravaged country.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention that the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine outweigh its risks in people aged 18 and older, one week after the same panel backed a similar vaccine from American giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, leading to an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) a day later, reports news agency Reuters.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant the EUA as early as late Thursday or Friday, providing another ray of hope to a nation that has lost over 300,000 people to the killer virus, including a one-day high of 3,580 fatalities on Wednesday, while record numbers of patients threaten to overwhelm US hospitals and healthcare workers.

"To go from having a (genetic) sequence of a virus in January to having two vaccines available in December is a remarkable achievement," Dr James Hildreth, chief executive of Meharry Medical College, who voted to recommend the Moderna vaccine for emergency use, said.

However, the one abstention came from Dr Michael Kurilla, who works at the National Institutes of Health and felt blanket authorisation for those 18 and older was too broad.

"I'm not convinced that for all of those age groups the benefits do actually outweigh the risk. And I would prefer to see it more targeted towards people at high risk of serious and life-threatening COVID disease," he said.

At the advisory meeting on Thursday, some of the discussion focused on a handful of allergic reactions experienced by people in America and Britain who got the Pfizer dose.





