Covid vaccine: US issues guidelines on vaccination after allergic reactions

Day after the US Food and Drug Administration started probing five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer and BioNTech SE's coronavirus vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made recommendations on how people with histories of allergies should proceed.

The US CDC on Saturday said it was monitoring reports of allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccination.

People who had a severe reaction to a vaccine against the novel coronavirus shouldn't get the second shot, the agency said, defining severe as needing the medication epinephrine or treatment in a hospital, reports news agency Reuters.

The CDC also said that individuals who have had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a Covid-19 vaccine should avoid the vaccine formulation containing the ingredient.

Anybody with histories of severe allergic reactions to vaccines should consult their doctors about the vaccine dose. However, the agency said that people with severe allergies to food, pets, latex or environmental conditions as well as people with allergies to oral medication or a family history of severe allergic reactions could still get vaccinated.

2 vaccines approved in US under EUA

Two vaccines have been approved in the United States under emergency use authorisations.

On 12 December, Pfizer and BioNTech SE became the first pharma company duo to get the US FDA approval of their mRNA-based vaccine, BNT162b2, for emergency use that could eventually help bring an end to a raging pandemic that has killed over 300,000 Americans.

Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine recently became the second to receive emergency use authorization from the US FDA. The FDA announced the authorisation the day after the agency's advisory panel of outside experts endorsed its use.

Two days back, the US FDA said that the Moderna vaccine should not be given to individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction to any components of the shot.

UK's medical regulator has said that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to medicine or food, should not be given the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The US drug regulator is probing around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the United States this week.

With agency inputs

