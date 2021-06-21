Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid vaccines against Delta variant seen losing efficacy: WHO epidemiologist

Covid vaccines against Delta variant seen losing efficacy: WHO epidemiologist

A medical worker collects a nasal swab sample from a man
1 min read . 10:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Aparna Banerjea

WHO epidemiologist said, 'Seeing some reduced efficacy of vaccines against delta coronavirus variant but they still effective at preventing severe disease and death'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday raised another alarm on the fast-spreading highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 saying that some signs of reduced efficacy of Covid vaccine can be seen against the variant.

WHO epidemiologist said, "Seeing some reduced efficacy of vaccines against delta coronavirus variant but they still effective at preventing severe disease and death."

The WHO official added that in the future, there might a "constellation of mutations" which means vaccines are likely to lose their potency against fighting the coronavirus.

The Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and considered one of the drivers of the second wave in the country and also in several others including the UK.

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said South Africa’s Biovac Institute will make mRNA Covid-19 vaccines as part of the establishment of an mRNA technology transfer hub.

Tedros, who said his organization is speaking to a consortium of companies to establish the hub, spoke at a press conference on Monday.

