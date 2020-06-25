Covid vaccines: Fear of glass vial shortage prompts flurry of deals

Bill Gates has sounded the alarm in various interviews. Rick Bright, the former director of BARDA, said in a whistle-blower complaint that his warnings about shortages of glass vials fell flat at the US Department of Health and Human Services. And Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson, who is shepherding two top vaccine candidates with the support of the US government, said in an interview that “finding a billion glass vials with approved stoppers is not easy to do."